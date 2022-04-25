New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) A proposal of Chief Justice of India N V Ramana to develop infrastructure facilities in courts has been made part of the agenda of the chief ministers-chief justices conference being held on Saturday after a gap of six years.

The other items which top the agenda and now stand finalised are filling judicial vacancies, reduction of pendency of cases, legal aid services and future road map and envisioning of e-courts phase-three, sources aware of the development said on Monday.

The conference, which is a platform to discuss challenges being faced by the judiciary, was last held on April 24, 2016.

Such conferences are usually inaugurated by the prime minister in the presence of the Chief Justice of India and the Union law minister. This time too the prime minster is likely to inaugurate the day-long meet.

A few months ago, CJI Ramana had sent a proposal to the government to set up a National Judicial Infrastructure Authority of India (NJIAI) to ensure adequate infrastructure for courts.

The proposed organisation will act as a central body in laying down the road map for planning, creation, development, maintenance, and management of functional infrastructure for the Indian court system.

As per the proposal, there will be a governing body with the Chief Justice of India as patron-in-chief.

The other salient features of the proposal are that the NJIAI will act as a central body in laying down the road map for planning, creation, development, maintenance and management of functional infrastructure for the Indian court system, besides identical structures under all the 25 high courts.

The government had recently informed Parliament that the proposal has been sent to states for their comments as the state governments are key players in developing infrastructure for high courts and the lower judiciary.

After the inauguration of the conference, various working sessions are held where the chief ministers and the chief justices discuss the agenda items and try to reach a consensus.

Usually such conferences are held every two years but there have been exceptions. While the last conference was held in April, 2016, the one before it was held in 2015. Before that, the conference was held in 2013.

