Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Two YSRCP groups clashed on Saturday during the inaugural function of Rytu Bharosa Kendram, a farmer help centre and a high school, in Dannanapeta village in Amadalavalasa Mandal of Srikakulam district.

The incident took place when the Andhra Pradesh Speaker and YSRCP leader Tammineni Sitaram went to the village to lay the foundation of the centre.

Also Read | Chetan Chauhan, Former Indian Cricketer and UP Minister, Tests COVID-19 Positive.

According to the Police, Satyam and Lakshmana Rao, both from YSRCP went to the speaker's programme.

During the programme, Satyam's wife Vani and elder son Ravi were talking to the Speaker, when Rao felt that they were complaining against him.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan Also Tests COVID-19 Positive: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 11, 2020.

He started shouting at Satyam's younger son Ajay. The verbal brawl grew and led to a clash between both the groups.

Police said their team on duty intervened and separated them.

"Our initial investigation found that both Satyam and Rao wanted an upper hand in the village politics," an Amadalavalasa circle police official told ANI.

The police have not filed a case as neither of the groups reported the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)