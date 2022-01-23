Visual from the site where clash took place (Photo/ANI)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): A clash broke out between supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and SAPAKS on Sunday while paying tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's statue located in front of Subhash Excellence School in Bhopal.

According to a BJP worker, the controversy broke out after the BJP flag was allegedly removed.

There was a fierce scuffle between the supporters of both the parties. The police present there intervened and brought the situation under control.

The BJP workers could be seen threatening the SAPAK workers by saying, "The BJP government is running from the centre to state, you will be blown away." (ANI)

