Mau, November 16: A clash broke out between two groups over a collision between their vehicles, in Uttar Pradesh's Mau late Friday evening leaving several people including two police officers injured, officials said. According to Mau police, the clash was triggered by an accident that involved two bikes.

"Two bikes had collided with each other. An altercation started following the collision. People on both sides sustained injuries. They were admitted to a hospital," Mau Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahesh Singh Attri said. The police said that 2-3 vehicles were damaged in the stone pelting that followed the clash. Mau Violence: Several Injured, Including Police As Clash Erupts Between 2 Groups After Bike Collision in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Videos).

"A few people pelted stones there as well. When they were removed from the spot, a few of them blocked roads. We spoke with people, they said that they are vacating the road. Further action will be taken as per the complaint. CO Ghosi and SHO Ghosi sustained injuries in the stone pelting. 2-3 vehicles were damaged," ASP Attri said. More details are awaited.

