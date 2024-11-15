A violent clash erupted in Mau, Uttar Pradesh, following a collision between two bikes, leaving several people, including police officers, injured on November 15. The altercation began after the collision, leading to stone pelting and a tense standoff. Police personnel, including CO Ghosi and SHO Ghosi, were injured during the stone-throwing incident. Authorities quickly intervened to remove the agitators, but some protesters blocked the roads, escalating the situation. ASP Mahesh Singh Attri confirmed that the injured individuals were taken to a hospital, and further action will be taken based on the complaints filed. Uttar Pradesh Accident: Close Shave for Shopowner As SUV Crashes Into Shop in Mau, Video Surfaces.

Clash Breaks Out After Bike Collision in Mau

Stone Pelting Erupts in Mau

