Aurangabad, Jul 28 (PTI) Daughter of an employee of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stating she might have to quit her education in view of the COVID-19- triggered financial crisis affecting many families like hers.

In her tweet-cum-letter, Nandini, a student of class 12 from Aurangabad, highlighted the plight of families of MSRTC employees, who she said are not getting their monthly salaries on time.

"Moreover, family members of senior MSRTC employees are tense due to the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS)," she tweeted and tagged Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Transport Minister Anil Parab.

She demanded the MSRTC be merged with the state government.

She stated that some MSRTC employees are forced to do masonry work while some are selling vegetables to earn their livelihood.

This precarious financial condition of our families might force students like me to quit education, she stated.

Services of state transport buses are severely curtailed due to the lockdown, as inter-district commuting remains banned, affecting its passenger revenue.

