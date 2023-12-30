Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): A large number of tourists are flocking to the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh ahead of the New Year. While other North Indian states are engulfed in fog, Himachal Pradesh is witnessing clear skies and pleasant weather conditions. The tourists are rushing to skate at Kufri.

"We have been organising ice skating here at Hip Hip Hurray at Kufri for the last ten days in this pond by turning a swimming pool into an ice skating rink. We can conduct ice skating here throughout the day," said Happy Chauhan, organiser of ice skating.

"The tourists earlier enjoyed Christmas. The tourists are rushing to the hills and enjoying themselves. Those who are involved in the tourism business are making good money," Chauhan added.

The tourists are enthralled to enjoy the ice skating.

"It is my first experience to see snow. I fell three times as it was tough to learn. They are training us well; we are enjoying it and waiting for snowfall. The weather is very pleasant and the sky is clear. We went to Sissu in the Lahaul-Spiti district. It was amazing," said Mukesh Chaudhary, a tourist.

Tourists from different parts of the country are rushing to the hill stations in Himachal Pradesh.

"There is a good, cold climate and I am enjoying it. I am a beginner at ice skating. These guys are helping me a lot with skating. It's a very good experience here and I am carrying good memories. I would suggest my parents and family members come here," said Teja, a tourist from Andhra Pradesh.

Tourists from plains are flocking to Himachal Pradesh to enjoy the clear weather.

"We decided to explore North India and we came to Kufri for ice skating. It was an amazing experience. We are exploring more in the hills here. The weather is ultimate. There is a huge rush of tourists and I want everyone to come here," said Anil Chaudhary, another tourist from Rajasthan.

Large numbers of tourists are expected in the hills in Himachal Pradesh on the eve of the New Year. Shimla is also expecting to receive nearly 1 lakh tourists on the last day of the year. (ANI)

