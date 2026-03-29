Munich [Germany] March 29 (ANI) The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has released its weekly brief, highlighting a series of international engagements aimed at exposing what it describes as China's ongoing repression of Uyghurs, intensifying global attention on China's policies in East Turkistan.

Uyghur communities across continents marked Eid and Nowruz last week with vibrant cultural events, even as concerns over China's intensifying repression in East Turkistan persist. Celebrations held across Europe, North America, and Central Asia featured traditional dance, music, poetry, and cuisine, reflecting a determined effort to preserve Uyghur identity in exile.

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A major highlight was a large cultural concert organised by the World Uyghur Congress Cultural Committee and the Uyghur European Culture Centre, bringing together over 200 participants and artists from across Europe. Youth played a prominent role, showcasing heritage through performances that highlighted community resilience amid ongoing human rights concerns.

Parallel to these celebrations, the World Uyghur Congress and the Uyghur Centre for Democracy and Human Rights conducted an advocacy mission across Paris, The Hague, and Amsterdam. Delegations engaged policymakers and officials to highlight allegations of forced labour, surveillance, and transnational repression affecting Uyghur communities abroad. European stakeholders reiterated the need for sustained international scrutiny of China's policies in the region.

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The week also marked a sombre milestone as activists highlighted the enforced disappearance of Hushtar Isa and Yalkun Isa, relatives of prominent Uyghur leader Dolkun Isa. A decade after their detention, their whereabouts remain unclear, with rights groups alleging politically motivated sentencing and calling for transparency and release.

At a separate event, activist Rushan Abbas raised alarm over allegations of state-backed forced organ harvesting, citing testimonies and reports suggesting systematic abuse targeting detained Uyghurs. These claims continue to fuel international concern over human rights violations in Chinese-controlled territories.

In the United Kingdom Parliament, lawmakers, including Chris Evans and Marie Rimmer, called for stronger diplomatic pressure on China, emphasising restrictions on religious freedom and the normalisation of systemic abuses.

Meanwhile, on Parliament Hill, Canadian officials and activists marked 20 years since the detention of Uyghur-Canadian imam Huseyin Celil, who remains imprisoned without consular access. Advocates renewed calls for proof of life and direct communication with his family. (ANI)

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