New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) It was a clear Thursday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 13.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the Met office said.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky throughout the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

The humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 96 per cent, the official said.

