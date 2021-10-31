New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) A scientific initiative 'Climate Equity Monitor' was launched on Sunday with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav saying its evidence-based perspective will encourage discussion on the crucial issue of climate change.

The monitor provides an online dashboard for assessing at the international level equity in climate action, inequalities in emissions, energy and resource consumption across the world, and ongoing climate policies of several countries.

The Union Environment Ministry said the website is intended to debunk the narrative provided by many developed countries, and global non-government organizations that focus attention continually on what developing countries must do, constantly demanding greater commitment and action from them.

In a tweet, the minister congratulated the team of researchers behind the website www.climateequitymonitor.in, the Climate Change Group at the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) in Chennai and the Natural Sciences and Engineering department at the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS) in Bengaluru, apart from other independent researchers.

"Welcome the scientific initiative, Climate Equity Monitor, (HYPERLINK "http://www.climateequitymonitor.in"www.climateequitymonitor.in) which went live today. Its focus on equity & climate action from a data and evidence-based perspective will encourage vigorous discussion on the crucial issue and engage experts from all nations.

"I congratulate the team that worked on the project and hope that they will continue to improve and enhance it," tweeted Yadav, who is presently in Glasgow to attend a crucial UN climate summit.

The MSSRF team was led by Professor T Jayaraman, senior fellow, climate change and the NIAS team by associate professor Tejal Kanitkar.

The website is aimed at monitoring the performance of Annex-I Parties (developed countries) under the United Nation Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) based on the foundational principles of the Climate Convention, namely equity and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC).

The performance and policies of the Non-Annex-I Parties (developing countries) will also be provided for comparison, the ministry said.

"In keeping with the latest scientific results of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) that have underlined the importance of cumulative emissions and carbon budgets, the analysis will be anchored in these two concepts.

"The equitable sharing of the global carbon budget is the fundamental equity principle that will underpin the assessments that will progressively appear on the website," it said.

The website is expected to be a valuable tool for policy makers, public institutions, researchers, academics, students, and the general public from developing countries to keep equity and climate justice considerations clearly in view in their perspective, it said.

"It will also undergo constant upgradation with additional new material, including the addition of new areas such as climate finance, technology transfer and adaptation,” the ministry said.

