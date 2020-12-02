Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 2 (ANI): With the COVID-19 vaccine in the final stages of operationalisation in India, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced that he will take the first shot of the vaccine in the state, once it is cleared by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

According to an official release, the Chief Minister made this announcement at the virtual Cabinet meeting during a presentation to discuss the Covid situation and the state's preparedness to roll out the vaccine.

The announcement comes days after, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was administered a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' at a hospital in Ambala.

"It is a matter of pride for India that a company of India has developed a vaccine for coronavirus. Two successful trials have been done and the third phase has begun today. I offer to be the first volunteer so that people without any fear can come forward for vaccination trials. If everything goes well, this vaccine will be in the market soon," Vij had told ANI on November 22.

In line with the Centre Government strategy for vaccination, Punjab has prioritised healthcare workers, frontline workers, the elderly population and people with co-morbidities, the meeting was informed.

According to Punjab Health Secretary Hussan Lal, the state has compiled data of 1.25 lakh government and private healthcare workers to be vaccinated in the first phase. Approximately 23 per cent which is 70 lakh of the state's population, estimated at around 3 crore, will be vaccinated in terms of the government guidelines on vaccine prioritisation, he added.

To ensure the seamless roll-out of the vaccination, the state steering committee is coordinating closely with the national committee, while the state task force will work in tandem with the district and block-level taskforce committees.

"Following a review of the available facilities, the state has requested the Centre for certain additional cold chain equipment, including vaccine vans, deep freezers, ice-lined refrigerators, cold boxes, vaccine carriers, ice packs, thermometers and stabilisers," as per the release. (ANI)

