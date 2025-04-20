Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 20 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended Bollywood actor-director Manoj Joshi's play Chanakya at Thakorbhai Desai Hall in Ahmedabad on Saturday night, as per a Gujarat Chief Minister's Office release.

Before the play began, the writer, director, and lead actor Manoj Joshi mentioned that the play "Chanakya" has been running for the past 36 years. He noted that it has been performed at the Indian Parliament, across the country, and on international stages.

In another development, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the 21st 'Samooh Lagnotsav', a mass wedding ceremony of the Thakor community from Viramgam, Mandal, and Detroj-Rampura talukas, held in Ughroj village of Mandal taluka.

On this occasion, while blessing the newlywed couples for a happy married life, the Chief Minister remarked that the mantra given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi' -- is taking shape on the sacred soil of the Chuwala region. This area, rich in cultural heritage with landmarks like the Bahucharaji Temple, Rudatal Ganesh Temple, Ughroj Jain pilgrimage site, and Kunteshwar Mahadev Temple, is also emerging as a symbol of progress through rapid industrial development.

The Chief Minister further noted that the region's industrial growth has attracted people from various states across the country, who are now contributing to the realisation of the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

The spirit of 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas, Sauno Prayas' is also being actively embodied here. Commending the organisers for hosting the mass wedding ceremony, he stated that when a community, society, or family unites with a selfless spirit of service and receives collective support, extraordinary milestones can be achieved -- and today's event stands as a shining example of that.

He emphasised that such mass weddings promote harmony, unity, brotherhood, and social inclusiveness, while also adding momentum to the development of both the state and the nation.

Continuing his address, Chief Minister Patel highlighted that the Gujarat Thakor Koli Community Development Corporation was established to uplift the community under the leadership of Narendra Modi. Over the past decade, the board has extended assistance exceeding Rs 181 crore to nearly 17,000 beneficiaries. It also supports the youth of the Thakor community in pursuing higher education.

Applauding the community's growing awareness and progressive mindset, the Chief Minister Patel lauded the seven innovative social initiatives undertaken under the concept of 'Saptapadi'. He also urged everyone to embrace the nine resolutions outlined by the Prime Minister and actively contribute to the vision of building a Viksit Bharat.

On this occasion, Surendranagar MP Chandubhai Shihora extended his blessings to the newlywed couples for a joyful and prosperous married life. He noted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, effective planning has ensured adequate irrigation facilities for the farmers of Saurashtra.

Chief Minister Patel also acknowledged the growing awareness within the Thakor community regarding de-addiction efforts. Urging community leaders to take initiative, he called for active participation in establishing educational complexes at every taluka headquarters and emphasized the importance of unity in driving the community forward.

Notably, 71 couples embarked on their new journey of married life during this grand ceremony. (ANI)

