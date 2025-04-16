Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 16 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a high-level review meeting in Gandhinagar to evaluate the performance of Gujarat State Road Development Corporation.

He approved projects worth Rs 247.35 crore for the development of key roads in the state and granted several other significant approvals, a release from Gujarat CMO said.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of works valued at Rs 2999.8 crore undertaken by Gujarat State Road Development Corporation Ltd to construct, resurface, and widen key roads spanning a total length of 188.9 km across the state.

Key projects under review include the six-lane elevated corridor on the Bharuch-Dahej Road, the Bharuch-Dahej Expressway, the Vataman-Pipli high-speed corridor, the Bhuj-Bhachau high-speed corridor, the modernisation of the Kim-Mandvi Road, and the construction of a railway overbridge near Sachana village.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also approved the six-laning of the Shantipura to Khoraj section of the Ahmedabad-Viramgam-Maliya road, at an estimated cost of Rs800 crore. This project will significantly benefit the entire Sanand industrial area by enhancing connectivity and infrastructure, offering better facilities for new investors and entrepreneurs at the GIDC. The development is expected to further boost industrial growth and attract increased investment to the region.

CM directed the concerned officials in the meeting to fast-track the construction of key roads in the state, while ensuring a strong focus on quality.

In this review meeting of GSRDC, the Chief Minister granted approval for key works, including a new vehicle underpass worth Rs 13.61 crore near the road towards Bhetadiya Dada Mandir on the Vataman-Pipli road, and another new vehicle underpass worth Rs 15 crore opposite Pipli village. In addition, approval was granted for the construction of four new vehicle underpasses at a total cost of Rs 76 crore: a new vehicle underpass in front of the BKT factory on the Bhuj-Bhachau road at a cost of Rs 27 crore, a new underpass near Dhaneti village at a cost of Rs 17.50 crore, another near Bhadroi village at a cost of Rs 14.25 crore, and one near Dudhai village at a cost of Rs 17 crore. With these approvals, local traffic will be separated from long-distance traffic, leading to faster, interruption-free transport on the Bhuj-Bhachau road and a reduction in accidents.

During the meeting, the Gujarat State Road Development Corporation presented detailed information to the Chief Minister on the Bhuj-Nakhtrana road works, valued at Rs937 crore, and the resurfacing works, estimated at Rs 76.65 crore.

CM directed the concerned officials to accelerate the land acquisition and detailed project report process for the Namo Shakti Expressway and Ahmedabad-Somnath-Dwarka Expressway works proposed in the budget for the financial year 2025-26. He also emphasized making the necessary arrangements to ensure these projects begin on time.

Smt also attended the meeting. Avantika Singh, Secretary to the Chief Minister; Prabhat Pateliya, Secretary, Roads and Buildings Department; Gandhi, Managing Director of GSRDC; along with other senior officials. (ANI)

