Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] March 29 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the Bhadbhut Barrage project site on the Narmada River to assess its progress and review the ongoing work, according to a press statement from the Gujarat CMO on Saturday.

The Chief Minister has initiated site visits for major projects to oversee their progress, ensure the effective execution of developmental initiatives across the state, and provide necessary guidance.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Attends Iftar Party Hosted by IUML Supremo Sadique Ali Shihab Thangal in Kerala (Watch Video).

As part of this initiative, he visited Bharuch on the first day following the conclusion of the legislative budget session to review the progress of the Bhadbhut Barrage project.

The Bhadbhut Barrage project aims to conserve the fresh water of the revered Narmada River, which would otherwise flow unused into the sea near Bharuch, by creating a freshwater reservoir to curb the rising salinity of land in the Bharuch-Ankleshwar region.

Also Read | Eid al-Fitr 2025: Fasting Month of Ramadan 2025 Ends, Eid To Be Celebrated Across Gulf on March 30.

Additionally, the project seeks to mitigate frequent flooding and erosion in Bharuch and Ankleshwar, secure fresh water for drinking and industrial use, and prevent seawater intrusion up to 70 kilometers upstream at Shuklatirth, effectively addressing salinity concerns.

CM Patel visited the Bhadbhut project site to assess the ongoing progress and later chaired a high-level review meeting with senior engineers, officials, and contractors involved in the project.

During the meeting, it was reported that the project has achieved approximately 53 per cent physical completion. As part of the phased construction plan to facilitate the smooth flow of Narmada River floods, 99 per cent of the first phase work has been successfully completed.

The remaining construction of the barrage is planned to be completed in two phases. The first phase is set for completion by July 2026, while the second phase, which includes the flood protection embankment, is expected to be finished by June 2027.

Once fully operational in July 2027, the reservoir's freshwater storage is projected to generate an estimated annual revenue of approximately Rs 900 crore through water charges for industries and drinking water supply.

The ongoing work in the first phase includes the construction of the cofferdam, girder casting, cement concrete block casting, and hydro-mechanical work such as gate installation and lifting mechanisms.

Furthermore, substantial progress has been made on the fish pass and the fishermen's navigation channel, while the approach road construction is planned for completion by May 2025.

The flood protection embankment work on the available land is scheduled for completion by December 2025. These details were presented to the Chief Minister during the review.

CM Bhupendra Patel provided necessary guidance and instructions during the review meeting to ensure that quality is maintained in all aspects of the work and that the project is completed within the stipulated timeframe. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)