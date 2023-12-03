Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 3 (ANI): After BJP crossed majority mark in the Chhattisgarh Assembly, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel submitted his resignation to the Governor of Chhattisgarh.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "I have tendered my resignation to the Governor. We got the mandate five years ago and we served very honestly. I want to congratulate BJP We respect the mandate we have got now because now we are in opposition, so the role of positive opposition we will fulfil."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: Amid BJP Wave, Narottam Mishra Among 12 Ministers of Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cabinet Face Defeat.

"We need to introspect the reason for our loss. It will be known after review, but we respect the mandate given," added Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

BJP crossed majority marks by locking 53 seats, and leading on 1 seat in 90-seats Chhattisgarh Assembly Constituency. On the other hand Comngress emerged as opposition by wiining 34 seats and leading in 1 seat.

Also Read | Nagpur Shocker: Angry With His Mother for Not Preparing Breakfast, Teen Dies by Suicide by Hanging Himself From Tree in Kanhan Pimpri.

Gondvana Gantantra Party (GGP) also won 1 seat in Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, the BJP crossed the majority mark with 115 seats in Rajasthan. The BJP bagged more than a two-thirds majority with 160 seats, leading in 3 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party's victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh assembly polls and said the results are showing that people have faith only in the politics of 'development and good governance' and on the BJP.

He also thanked the voters, especially the women voters and youth, for their affection and blessings on the BJP.

The Prime Minister said the people are moving forward with the aim of making India a developed country and "we have today taken together a strong step in that direction".

PM Modi said the BJP will continue to work hard for the welfare of the people.

"We bow to people. The results in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are telling that faith of people of India is only on the politics of good governance and development, they have faith on BJP," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

"For showering their affections, faith and blessings on BJP, I thank from my heart 'parviarjans', specially mothers-sisters-daughters and our young voters. I assure that we will continue to work hard for your welfare," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)