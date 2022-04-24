Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 23 (ANI): The 86th All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana would be held in Haveri from September 23 to 25. The decision to this effect was taken at a preparatory meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the three-day literary meet.

The Chief Minister instructed the organisers to ensure that various seminars organised as part of the literary festival are meaningful, see greater participation of the people and fair representation for localities.

Bommai emphasized good boarding and lodging facilities for the participants. The need to make good use of hostels and dormitories, community halls. "Accommodation should be arranged in Hubballi and Davangere too," Bommai said and suggested organising tents as emergency arrangements on the lines of Kumbh Mela.

The Chief Minister wanted efficient arrangements for food, drinking water and toilet facilities for the people during the Literary Fest. The State government has provided Rs 20 crore for the event in its budget, he said.

Bommai wanted the event to be environment-friendly, banning the use of flex boards and advertisement hoardings.

The meeting was attended by Jnanpith awardee Chandrashekar Kambar, Kannada and Culture minister Sunil Kumar, Labour minister Shivaram Hebbar and senior officials. (ANI)

