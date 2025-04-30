Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): TDP National Spokesperson Prem Kumar Jain addressed the wall collapse incident that resulted in the death of eight people. He stated that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has instructed authorities to provide immediate emergency treatment to those injured.

He further said families of the deceased will receive an ex gratia payment of Rs 25 lakh each, while the injured will be given Rs 3 lakh each.

"Due to a wall collapse inside Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, 7 devotees lost their lives. CM Chandrababu Naidu instructed to immediately give emergency treatment to injured devotees...CM expressed condolences over the incident. He has formed a 3-member probe committee...families of the victims will be given Rs 25 lakhs and injured will be given Rs 3 lakhs..," he said.

Soon after learning of the incident, Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference with the Ministers, including Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Vangalapudi Anitha, Anagani Satya Prasad, Bharat Ram, and the trustee of the Simhachalam temple, Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

The Chief Minister inquired about the details of the incident and the medical assistance being provided to the injured. He also ordered an inquiry, forming a three-member committee to investigate the cause of the incident.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, the CM Naidu announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the deceased and also stated that one member from each family will be employed on an outsourcing basis in the temples under the purview of the Endowments Department.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and sorrow over the tragic deaths of devotees who lost their lives. Calling it a heartbreaking incident, he said it was extremely painful that devotees who had come to witness the divine form of the Lord had to lose their lives in such a tragic manner. YS Jagan urged the government to ensure the best possible medical treatment for those injured in the accident. He also appealed to the authorities to extend all necessary support and assistance to the families of the deceased.

Earlier today, a 20-foot-long makeshift structure collapsed during the Chandanotsavam festival at the Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam, claiming eight people's lives and injuring four people.

Search and rescue operations are underway by the teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force, an official said. According to an SDRF jawan, the incident occurred around 2.30 am. (ANI)

