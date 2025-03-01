Thane (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the Maharashtra Police Conference on Saturday and said various topics, including the implementation of the three new laws in state and how to prevent violence against women and children were discussed.

"Maharashtra Police Conference was held today. Various topics were discussed in the conference. In particular, the implementation of three new laws in Maharashtra was also discussed... How to prevent violence against women and children, as well as how to uncover such crimes and file charge sheets for such crimes on time were also discussed...", CM Fadnavis told reporters here.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also released two volumes of the Police Manual on the occasion.

Minister of State for Home (Rural) Pankaj Bhoyar, Chief Secretary of the state, Director General of Police and other senior police officers were present.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said that after the arrest of the Pune rape accused, thorough investigation is underway to ensure justice.

"Till day before yesterday, people were raising questions about why he was not arrested. He was hiding in a sugarcane farm. We used a drone to catch him. His situation was such that he tried to die by suicide. I am firm on the point that such incidents shall not happen anywhere. Now, efforts are being made to get the case investigated properly. Let the facts come out after a detailed investigation. Action will be taken against those who are vandalising public property," Pawar said.

The accused Dattatray Ramdas Gade was absconding since the incident happened on Tuesday, when the rape survivor, a working woman, was waiting for a bus to return home to Phaltan, which is located around 100 km away.

The accused allegedly approached her, falsely claiming that the bus to her destination was parked elsewhere. He led her to a MSRTC Shivsahi bus parked in the depot, where he allegedly raped her.

A Pune court on Friday remanded accused Gade to 12 days of police custody till March 12. (ANI)

