Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday extended heartfelt greetings to all residents of the state on the occasion of the Anglo New Year 2026.

In his message shared on X, he emphasised the government's commitment to service, good governance, and sensitivity under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Dhami stated that the double-engine government aims to strengthen its resolve in 2026 to ensure the benefits of development reach every citizen, whether in remote mountain villages or border areas. He highlighted key priorities, including youth empowerment, women's self-reliance, environmental protection, and balanced growth across tourism, agriculture, and industry.

The Chief Minister added that continuous efforts are underway to achieve these objectives, reflecting the government's focus on inclusive and sustainable development across the state.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday attended the Ex-Servicemen Interaction Programme organised on the occasion of the New Year at Hathibadkala in Dehradun.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is a land of brave soldiers and ex-servicemen, and that the state government remains consistently sensitive and proactive towards their honour, rehabilitation, and welfare.

Uttarakhand government on Tuesday approved the promotion of nine IPS officers at a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC).

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), senior IPS officer of the 1996 batch, Abhinav Kumar, will be promoted to the rank of Director General. He is currently serving as Additional Director General (Security and Intelligence) in the state. In addition, the DPC has approved the promotion of eight other IPS officers.

The Chief Minister has also approved Rs 3.16 crore for organising camps in Nyay Panchayats and Gram Panchayats of all districts under the "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar" campaign, which has been underway since December 17, 2025. The initiative aims to deliver government welfare schemes and services directly to the people and ensure on-the-spot resolution of public grievances. (ANI)

