Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday highlighted the state government's efforts to combat unemployment and promote transparency in competitive exams for creating job opportunities and ensuring fairness in recruitment processes in the state.

Speaking at a gathering on Thursday, Chief Minister Dhami assured the public that the state's government is committed to addressing unemployment.

"The steps taken by our government to end unemployment are visible on the ground today. Along with filling government posts, new employment opportunities are also being provided in the private sector," said CM Dhami.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the implementation of a strict anti-cheating law, which aims to ensure transparency in recruitment exams.

"Our government brought in a strict anti-cheating law in the state, after which various competitive exams are being conducted with transparency in the state," he added.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami met and interacted with the public in Khatima. He listened to the problems of the people and directed the concerned officials to a solution.

Taking to his social media handle on X, Office of CM Dhami posted, "This morning, the God-like people of the area met me in Khatima and expressed their gratitude for the gift of a sports stadium equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and for selecting Khatima for the National Games' Mallakhamb competition."

In another post, CM Dhami posted, "The tremendous enthusiasm displayed by the hard-working workers and people in Banbasa (Champawat) on the way to Tanakpur to attend the Intellectual People's Conference is ensuring the landslide victory of the BJP in the local body elections."

Earlier on Thursday, Uttarakhand CM Dhami said that India is going through a "cultural renaissance" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the public at the Uttarayan fair in Bareilly, CM Dhami highlighted the cultural, commercial and historical importance of the fair.

He said that the Uttarayan Fair has had immense cultural, commercial and historical importance since ancient times. In ancient times, when the means of communication and transportation were limited, fairs were of great importance for reconciliation, trade, and exchange of information.

CM Dhami also noted the work being done in Uttarkhand to preserve and promote cultural heritage.

"In Uttarakhand too, great work is being done in the preservation and promotion of culture and heritage. The work of reconstruction of Kedarnath Dham, master plan of Badrinath Dham and reconstruction and beautification of mythological religious places and temples under Manaskhand Mandirmala is being done rapidly," he said.

CM Dhami added that the number of pilgrimage and religious tourism in Uttarakhand is increasing rapidly every year and there is a possibility of further increase in it in the coming time.

Highlighting the benefits of 'Lakhpati Didi' Yojana, CM Dhami said, "Through Lakhpati Didi Yojana, we have made one lakh women lakhpatis. We have set a target of making 1.25 lakh women more lakhpatis, for which they are also being provided free loan facility.

"To stop religious conversion, provisions have been made for conversion law, strict anti-copying law, legal provisions for recovery from the person who damages public property, etc." he added. (ANI)

