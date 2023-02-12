Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 12 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore has said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot must attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's program in Dausa.

He said that there is federalism in the country and this is the foundation stone of our Constitution.

According to Rathore, the post of Prime Minister and Chief Minister is the highest in the centre and state respectively and they have their own rights. In such a situation, the Chief Minister should not see every decision through a political prism.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dausa is considered very important as assembly elections are to be held in Rajasthan later this year. In such a situation, BJP leaders believe that the Prime Minister's visit to Rajasthan will give new strength to Rajasthan and the BJP.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan BJP State President Dr Satish Poonia has denied the allegations of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress in the midst of ongoing politics regarding the East Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Dausa program.

Poonia said that the Chief Minister and the Congress is only doing politics on ERCP whereas our Union Minister has said many times that according to the criteria of the national project, if the State Government sends a proposal to the Centre, then the Central Government will promptly work on it.

Talking to reporters in Jaipur, the Rajasthan BJP state president Satish Poonia said that the Gehlot government of the state is only doing politics on this issue, while instead of making it a political issue, it should be made an issue of public convenience.

Poonia said that the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project was started during the period of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. The BJP and the Central Government are committed to ensuring that the people of Rajasthan get water for irrigation and drinking water facilities. But it is Congress that is only doing politics on this. (ANI)

