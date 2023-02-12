Panaji, February 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have congratulated the Goa government on the renovation of the historic Shree Saptakoteshwar Temple and said it will deepen the youth's connect with spiritual traditions and boost tourism in the state.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday inaugurated the refurbished temple, which was constructed by warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj more than three centuries ago at Narve village in North Goa district, 35 km from capital Panaji. The Goa state Archives and Archaeology Department has refurbished the temple. Karnataka: Even Amit Shah Facing Law and Order Issues in Mangaluru, What To Say of Common Man, Says State Congress Chief DK Shivakumar.

Prime Minister Modi in a tweet on on Saturday said, “The renovated Shree Saptakoteshwar Devasthan, Narve, Bicholim will deepen the connect of our youth with our spiritual traditions. It will also further boost tourism in Goa.”

Union minister Shah also congratulated the Goa government on the reopening of the historic temple after renovation.

"After being attacked by multiple invaders, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj rebuilt the temple. As a major pilgrimage site, it will draw tourists from all over India,” he said. Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: CPM to Lose Polls by Aligning with Congress, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Responding to PM Modi's post, Sawant tweeted, “With your continued support Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji, in this #AmritKaal Goa is working towards promoting and developing cultural and spiritual sites to further boost the tourism in the state.”