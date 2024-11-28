Jamshedpur, Nov 28 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar on Thursday expressed hope that the Hemant Soren-led alliance government will fulfil the aspirations and expectations of the people of Jharkhand.

Congratulating Soren on taking oath as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Thursday, the AICC Executive Committee member said the Soren-headed coalition government will take the state on the path of rapid development as the government was committed to all-round progress of poor, women and youths.

Kumar expressed hope that the Soren government will work hard to bring in more people-oriented welfare schemes on the ground.

The former JPCC president said the expansion of the state cabinet will be done soon.

