Ambedkar Jayanti, observed on April 14, commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution and a tireless crusader for social justice and equality. It is marked by various events and tributes across India, honouring his contributions to the upliftment of marginalised communities, particularly Dalits, and his advocacy for a more inclusive society. On Ambedkar Jayanti, making rangoli can be a meaningful way to celebrate the occasion with creativity and reverence. Rangoli, a traditional Indian art form, involves creating intricate patterns and designs on the ground using coloured powders, rice flour, or flower petals. These vibrant designs not only add aesthetic beauty but also symbolise auspiciousness and positivity. As you observe Ambedkar Jayanti 2025, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of rangoli designs that you can try to decorate your house with for the day.

Creating a rangoli on Ambedkar Jayanti can be a way to honour Dr. BR Ambedkar's legacy and teachings. Incorporating elements such as the Indian tricolour or symbols representing equality, justice, and empowerment can pay homage to his vision for a harmonious and inclusive society. Additionally, incorporating images or motifs related to Dr. Ambedkar himself can serve as a reminder of his contributions to the nation. Here is a wide range of rangoli designs that you can try for the important day.

Easy Jai Bhim Rangoli Designs

Ambedkar Jayanti Rangoli Designs

Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Rangoli Designs

Rangoli Designs For Ambedkar Jayanti

Communities and organisations may come together to create rangolis in public spaces, such as community centres, schools, or government buildings, as part of the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations. It can be a collaborative effort involving people of all ages and backgrounds, fostering a sense of unity and collective pride in honouring Dr. Ambedkar's ideals. Ultimately, making rangoli on Ambedkar Jayanti can be a creative expression of reverence and gratitude towards a leader who dedicated his life to social justice and equality. Wishing everyone Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2025 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).