Elon Musk's Tesla announced that its Giga Texas factory production started using FSD (Full Self-Driving) to deliver cars from the end of the line to the outbound logistics lot. The US-based electric vehicle (EV) company said that over 50,000 delivery miles were accrued between California and Texas factories. Tesla FSD helps the EVs to drive autonomously from one place to another without needing a human driver. Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line To Launch Today in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Tesla FSD Unsupervised Used for Logistics

Giga Texas production now uses FSD Unsupervised to deliver cars from end of line to the outbound logistics lot. Over 50,000 driverless miles have been accrued between California and Texas factories so far pic.twitter.com/79zKY0U6Ox — Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) April 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)