India News | CM Jagan's Mind Will Get Blocked with Poll Results, Says TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): The TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, said on Saturday that he feels that the result of these elections will block the mind of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing the general election summit organised by the TDP Legal Cell here, Naidu said that the people are now coming onto the roads happily. The TDP supremo promised a payment of Rs 7,000 as an honorarium for advocates in the name of Nyaya Mitra immediately after the alliance formed the coming government.

"The number of beneficiaries will be increased to 3,500 and Rs 100 crore will be allocated as corpus funds for the advocates," he said.

"It is really sad that the legal cell has to organise workshops due to the prevailing conditions in the state," the TDP leader added.

Recalling that till now his nomination used to be filed by advocates and party workers after taking his signature on the declaration form, Naidu regretted that the situation is so bad now that he had to take the details of the number of cases filed against him from the DGP and other officials.

"If I do not ask for the details of the cases, I am not aware of how many illegal cases were filed against me and when," he remarked.

Observing that the legislature, Executive and media have the utmost importance in the Constitution, Naidu said that the judiciary brings these systems onto the track if they go wrong.

"Had the judicial system not been in existence, we would not have survived and my advocates too would have spent sleepless nights along with me," the TDP supremo said.

Maintaining that for the first time he is witnessing attacks on advocates, Naidu expressed concern that the situation has come to such a point that the advocates had to submit before the courts that they are being subjected to various kinds of attacks. Even necessary certificates are not being issued to file the nominations and when the nominations are filed, ever after overcoming these obstacles, nominations will be deleted through scrutiny, he said, adding that even if one overcomes this, the result will be only in favour of their candidates.

"What is so pathetic is that even the Election Commissioner feels insecure here and had to seek the central assistance," he said, adding that several bogus votes were cast in the Tirupati bypoll.

"These incidents clearly indicate under what kind of rule the people are now," he said, adding that he feels that unless this rule is ended, there will be no development.

"The TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP are moving ahead with the slogan 'People should win and the state should move forward', Naidu added.

Noting that the alliance is organising the Praja Galam public meeting near Chilakaluripet on Sunday, which will be addressed by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu expressed confidence that the NDA is going to form its governments both at the center and in the state.

"The NDA is going to form its government at the Centre by winning not less than 400 Lok Sabha seats, while the alliance is going to create a record in the state by winning the largest number of seats in the state," he said.

"While the nation is moving ahead with Vision 2047, this psycho (CM Jagan Mohan Reddy) is taking the state to the stone age," Naidu said, adding that the people are ready to send Jagan home.

"It is the responsibility of not only the three parties to save the state but also everyone individually," he added.

Naidu further called upon the intellectuals to come forward to save the state by waging another battle on the lines of how they fought for independence.

Stating that the coming 57 days are very crucial, Naidu said that advocates too will be partners in the coming golden era. Premiums for medical claims and accidental insurance will be paid by the coming government to advocates. He promised to allot house sites for them too. (ANI)

