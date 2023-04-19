Chandigarh, Apr 19 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday announced three online services to digitally empower people, and said that Persons With Disabilities (PwDs) will now get their pensionary benefits at home.

The newly launched online services are: Pro-active Divyang Pension Service, 'Tau se Poochho' WhatsApp chatbot and online booking of government rest houses.

"These IT initiatives will prove to be a milestone in the state government's vision of paperless and transparent governance," Khattar said here.

About the Pro-active Divyang Pension Service for the physically challenged, Khattar said the government is committed to deliver all services for them at doorsteps.

"Now, we have decided to give automated pension benefits to Persons With Disabilities (PwDs) and such beneficiaries will not have to visit the offices to get their benefits," he said.

Khattar told reporters that data of PwDs having more than 60 percent disability that is available under the Parivar Pehchan Patra (family id) scheme will be certified by the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority every month.

"The data of all such PWDs found eligible after verification will be shared with the SEWA Department," he said, adding if all beneficiaries give their consent, pension benefits will start from next month.

Referring to another service, he said the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority has created a WhatsApp Chatbot called 'Tau Se Poochho' along with a web-based chatbot solution.

According to an official statement, the bilingual chatbot is integrated is designed to give quick responses to the queries raised by the citizens.

An analytical study of the queries received will certainly prove to be helpful in the process of resolving complaints and resolution, it said, while adding technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing have been added to this integrated digital platform.

He said that using the chatbot the beneficiaries can check the progress of their applications for various services including income certificate, marriage certificate, public distribution system, ration card, caste certificate, pension, and complaints and grievances.

Meanwhile, Khattar launched a portal for room booking at PWD (B&R) rest houses and said that now all rest houses can be booked online by government officials as well as private people.

