Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 6 (ANI): In the wake of protests over the newly inaugurated Jagannath Temple in Digha being called Jagannath Dham, the word Dham was replaced with temple in the signboards.

Daitapati Bhabani Das Mohapatra, Chief Servitor of Jagannath Puri Temple, said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had to remove the word Dham from the Digha temple after the move sparked controversy.

Mohapatra said, "This had to happen. This is a victory of righteousness. This is the victory of 4.5 crore devotees of Lord Jagannath. Mamata didi removed the word Dham from there. You have built the Jagannath temple, you have done good work, but write it by saying Jagannath temple, and you cannot write Dham... No wood has gone from here- Jagannath Puri Dham. Whatever conspiracy was planned by the Chief Minister of Bengal, religion has won in it."

He further said that the Law Minister of Odisha has clarified that no sacred wood from Jagannath Puri Temple has been used to create the idol in Digha temple.

Minister of Law, Prithviraj Harichandan, held a review meeting with Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri, regarding the newly inaugurated Jagannath temple in Digha, as Jagannath Dham.

"Jagannath temples can be established worldwide, but they must adhere to the rituals and guidelines issued by the temple administration in Puri. The Odisha government plans to write to the West Bengal government requesting the removal of the word "Dham" from the name of the newly inaugurated Jagannath temple in Digha. A new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued for servitors (sevayats), specifying where they may perform rituals outside the Jagannath Temple in Puri." Prithviraj Harichandan, Minister of Law, said.

He said that Dharu Katta (sacred wood) was not used for constructing Lord Jagannath idol at the newly inaugurated temple in Digha, only neem wood was used to construct idols in Jagannath temple in Digha

Earlier West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday emphasised the importance of respecting all religious institutions, including the Jagannath Temple in Puri and the Digha Jagannath Temple.

Speaking to the media, CM Mamata Banerjee stated, "We respect the temple in Puri and we also respect Jagannath Dham. Kaali Temples and Gurdwaras are found throughout the country. Temples exist in all areas. Why is there so much anger on this issue?"

This comes after West Bengal government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, referred to the Digha temple as "Jagannath Dham," a term traditionally reserved for the 12th-century Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha.

The Chief Servitor of the Puri Jagannath Temple had strongly criticised the West Bengal government's decision to label the newly built Jagannath Temple in Digha as "Jagannath Dham, " describing it as a "political stunt." (ANI)

