Amaravati, Jul 14 (PTI) Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday launched the Andhra Pradesh Drone Mart portal, an official platform for drone services across the state.

Through this portal, Andhra Pradesh Drones Corporation will offer various drone services, covering agriculture, infrastructure, disaster management and others, said an official release.

The southern state is betting big on drone technology. It organised a drone summit in October 2024.

