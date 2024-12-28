Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 28 (ANI): DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Saturday, has expressed that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has swiftly ordered action against the accused in a recent case of alleged sexual assault of a student inside Anna University campus.

Speaking to ANI, Kanimozhi stated that the accused had been arrested, with swift and unbiased action taken in accordance with the Chief Minister's directive.

"The Chief Minister has ordered action against the culprit without any bias. Accordingly, the accused has been arrested and action has been taken...The Chief Minister and DMK continue to work for women's rights and women's education and to increase their rights. The Chief Minister and the government are very concerned about women. That is why immediate action has been taken.," she said.

The National Commission for Women on Saturday constituted a two-member fact finding committee to investigate alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old student at Anna University in Chennai.

The committee will investigate the case, examine the circumstances leading to the incident, and assess the actions taken by the authorities, as per the release. The committee will also interact with concerned officials, the victim, her family, friends, and various NGOs to ascertain the facts and propose measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

The Commission had taken a suo moto cognizance of an alleged sexual assault of a student at Anna University. It has already issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) in this regard. The fact-finding committee is likely to visit Chennai on Monday, December 30.

The two-member committee comprises Mamta Kumari, Member of the National Commission for Women, and Praveen Dixit, IPS (Retd.), former DGP of Maharashtra, and Special Rapporteur for the Maharashtra and Goa zone, NHRC.

"The National Commission for Women has taken suo moto cognizance of a media report regarding a disturbing incident at Anna University, Chennai. According to the report, a food vendor named Gananasekran allegedly entered the university campus, sexually assaulted a 19-year-old girl, and physically assaulted her male friend. The accused is said to be a habitual offender with a history of such crimes. The NCW has already issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu DGP in this regard," the commission stated in a release.

On Saturday, the Madras High Court ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising three IPS officers to investigate the Anna University alleged sexual assault case.

On Friday, BJP protested against the DMK government over the sexual assault incident in Anna University. Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai whipped himself in front of his house here to mark protest against sexual assault incident.

A second-year student of Anna University was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Anna university campus on Monday night, Chennai Police said. One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

In her December 23 complaint to police, the student alleged that an unidentified man had threatened and sexually assaulted her when she was talking to her friend on campus on Monday around 8 pm.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at the Kotturpuram AWPS and investigation is underway. (ANI)

