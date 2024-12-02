Hyderabad, Dec 2 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday inaugurated Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages' (HCCB) state-of-the-art Greenfield factory at Banda Thimmapur in Siddipet district.

Built on 49 acres, the facility represents a planned investment of over Rs 2,000 crore (USD 251 million), of which Rs 1,400 crore has already been utilised in the current phase, according to a press release from HCCB.

Also Read | Palghar Shocker: Fungus, Live Larvae Found in 'Chikki' for Students at 2 Zilla Parishad Schools, Parents Say Health of Children Is at Risk.

This marks the company's second factory in Telangana.

Equipped with seven advanced production lines, the factory is expected to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for 410 people.

Also Read | Vasai: Pet Dog Dies From Trauma After Witnessing Owners Hit by Speeding Car During Night Walk in Maharashtra's Yashwant Smart City, Probe Underway.

“HCCB's investment in Banda Thimmapur underscores Telangana's position as a hub for global industrial investments. We are committed to fostering an environment that supports business growth. HCCB's holistic approach will generate jobs, uplift local communities, and contribute to regional development,” the Chief Minister said, as quoted in the release.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by key dignitaries, including Ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, and Konda Surekha, as well as Juan Pablo Rodriguez, CEO of HCCB, and other senior company leaders, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)