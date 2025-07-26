Chandigarh, Jul 26 (PTI) Amid a drive in Gurugram district to identify illegal immigrants, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday asserted that there is no place for Bangladeshi infiltrators in the state, as he slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her "sympathy towards those who breach the country's security".

"There is no place for Bangladeshi infiltrators in Haryana; they are being taken out from the state (deported) as quickly as possible," Saini said in a post on X in Hindi.

Gurugram Police had earlier said that eight Bangladeshi nationals had been detained as part of an ongoing drive to identify illegal immigrants, who will be deported soon.

Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that poor Bangla-speaking workers from West Bengal were being harassed, detained and even pushed into Bangladesh by authorities in certain BJP-ruled states, dubbing the incidents as acts of "linguistic terror".

"West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's sympathy toward those who breach the country's security is not only unfortunate but also against national interests. It is utterly deplorable that a chief minister, driven by appeasement and vote-bank politics, stoops so low as to compromise the country's security," Saini said in his post.

He adde, "No compromise against India's unity, sovereignty and Constitution is acceptable in Haryana or anywhere in the country. For us, the nation's interest will always be paramount."

In a strongly-worded post on X on Thursday, Banerjee accused the governments in Haryana and Rajasthan of unleashing "tortures and tortures (sic)" on Bengali-speaking citizens, and questioned what the BJP was trying to prove through such actions.

"Have been increasingly receiving reports of detentions and atrocities on our Bengali-speaking people from different districts of West Bengal in Gurgaon, Haryana. West Bengal police is receiving these reports from Haryana police in the name of requests for identity searches," she said in her post.

On Saturday, while referring to a report by New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW), Banerjee strongly criticised the alleged deportation of Bangla-speaking Muslims from India without due process, calling it a "shame" for the country.

She claimed the HRW report stated that such deportations have been taking place systematically in the BJP-ruled states of Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Delhi, following a directive by the Ministry of Home Affairs, government of India.

