New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday requested his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma to order a fair and impartial inquiry into a tragic road accident that took place near Nongpoh Police Station in Meghalaya, in which a young woman from Assam died.

In a post on X, Sarma said a vehicle with an Assam registration number met with an accident in the early hours of June 4, leading to the death of Namrata Bora and causing minor injuries to four other passengers.

"I request Hon'ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri @SangmaConrad, to kindly look into a tragic incident that occurred near Nongpoh Police Station in the early hours of Wednesday, June 4. A vehicle bearing Assam registration number AS 01 EV 9578 met with an accident, resulting in the unfortunate death of a young woman, Namrata Bora. At the same time, four other co-passengers sustained only minor injuries," Sarma wrote.

He also mentioned that a case had already been registered at the Nongpoh Police Station but called for further investigation due to concerns raised by the victim's family and well-wishers.

"A case has been registered at Nongpoh Police Station. However, in view of the concerns raised by the bereaved family and well-wishers, I request that a fair and impartial enquiry be conducted by a senior police officer to ensure that all facts surrounding the incident are brought to light," he added in his post.

Earlier on June 6, the Assam CM, on his visit to flood-hit Barak valley, visited Hailakandi and Sribhumi districts reviewed the prevailing flood condition with district administrations and other line departments, and assured the affected people of all government help to quickly restore normalcy once the flood water recedes.

During his day-long visit, the Chief Minister first visited several flood-hit areas in the Hailakandi district.

He also visited relief camps set up at Kalinagar and Panch Gram and interacted with the camp inmates.

While talking to them, he assured them that the government would provide complete support to assuage their sufferings.

The Chief Minister also visited several flood-hit areas of the Sribhumi district and inspected the victims' problems on the ground. (ANI)

