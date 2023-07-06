Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 6 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday instructed the officials to take immediate relief measures for the damage caused by heavy rains in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts.

He has instructed District In charge ministers Dinesh Gundu Rao, Lakshmi Hebbalkar and Mankala Vaidya to conduct spot inspections.

The Chief Minister sought information from the Chief Secretary regarding the damage caused by the rain and instructed officers to immediately be prepared to undertake relief measures.

The authorities in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of the state have declared a holiday for educational institutions as IMD declared an Orange alert in these districts.

A Red Alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an Orange Alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A Yellow Alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

According to the authorities, all Anganwadi centres, primary and high schools, undergraduate colleges, government-aided schools, and private schools in these districts will remain shut on Thursday.

The authorities have advised parents to exercise caution and ensure that their children do not venture into low-lying areas, lakes, rivers, seashores, or any place prone to water accumulation.

District-level and taluk-level officials have been directed to stay on guard for rescue and relief operations if the situation arises. They are directed to communicate with the control room at the deputy commissioners' offices and promptly respond to public complaints.

The general public and tourists are alerted to avoid visiting rivers and seashores till the situation improves.

In Dakshina Kannada, the district administration said two people died in rain-related incidents between July 4 and July 5.

Suresh Gatty (52) drowned in rainwater on July 4 in Ullala, Dakshina Kannada while he was crossing a culvert. The district administration has paid Rs 5 lakh as compensation to his family members.

In another incident on July 5, Santosh (34) was electrocuted in Kulai when he came in contact with a live electricity wire that had fallen on the road.

Deputy commissioner Mullai Mugilan MP (Dakshina Kannada) said, "Action is being taken to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the heirs of the deceased on behalf of the Mescom department."

Due to heavy rain, all schools and colleges (pre-university colleges only) have declared a holiday till Thursday in Dakshina Kannada.

The deputy commissioner (Dakshina Kannada) said that fishermen have also been instructed not to venture into the sea as heavy rain has been forecast. (ANI)

