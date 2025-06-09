Mysore (Karnataka) [India], June 8 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday dismissed demands for his resignation by JD(S) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy over the Bengaluru stampede tragedy, calling the allegations "politically motivated" and asserting that his government had acted swiftly against lapses.

The stampede, which occurred during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory celebrations near Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, left 11 dead and over 50 injured. While the BJP and JD(S) have accused the state government of negligence, Siddaramaiah countered by questioning the opposition's "sudden concern for police accountability."

Siddaramaiah, speaking to reporters in Mysuru, clarified that the stampede occurred at an event he was "not even invited to." He said that he was informed of the incident only at 5:45 PM, nearly two hours after the stampede (3:50 PM), and blamed the City Police Commissioner for the delay.

"Action has been taken against those who neglected their duties," he said.

He emphasised that no mishap took place during the government-organised felicitation near Vidhana Soudha, which was attended by the Governor. "The opposition is exploiting this tragedy for political gains," he added.

He accused Kumaraswamy of hypocrisy, noting that the JD(S) leader had remained silent on central government failures while targeting Karnataka's Congress government.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that a judicial inquiry demanded by the BJP-JDS alliance is underway. However, he rejected Kumaraswamy's claim that the government "threatened police," mocking the JD(S) leader's "newfound love for the police force."

The BJP and JD(S) have intensified pressure, labeling the stampede a result of "government incompetence" and demanding resignations from Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and Home Minister G Parameshwara. (ANI)

