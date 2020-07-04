Mumbai, Jul 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday told the officials in Mumbai that coordination was necessary to tackle the coronavirus pandemic as well as monsoon-related illnesses in the city.

He held a review meeting with officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), an official release said.

The need of the hour was to increase tracing and testing of suspected coronavirus patients, he said.

Mortality rate of the pandemic in the city too should be reduced, the chief minister said.

BMC officials were working hard to contain the pandemicand even the central team had praised their efforts, he noted.

"The war is not over yet," he said.

Institutional quarantine facilities should also be increased, Thackeray said.

