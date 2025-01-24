Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the inaugural event of 'Uttar Pradesh Divas' in Lucknow on Friday, marking Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day. The event was also graced by Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and Governor Anandiben Patel.

During his address, CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significance of the year 2024 for both the state and the nation. "This year is important for all of us. The first Maha Kumbh of this century started in Prayagraj on January 13 - Paush Purnima. In the last 10 days, over 10 crore devotees from the country and around the world have taken a holy dip in Triveni Sangam and have spread a message - 'Maha Kumbh Triveni ka ek hi sandesh; ekta se Akhand rahega ye desh'," he said, underscoring the importance of unity and spirituality.

He also spoke about the significance of the Constitution of India, which will mark its 75th anniversary of implementation in the next two days. "And this year is very important because the constitution that was handed over to the Constituent Assembly on 26th November 1949, 75 years of implementation of this constitution will be completed in the next two days," CM Yogi noted.

CM Adityanath further commemorated the establishment of Uttar Pradesh, emphasising its historical importance. "Today is a very important day for Uttar Pradesh as well as the completion of 75 years of the constitution of India. On 24th January 1950, today is also the day of the establishment of Uttar Pradesh. This notification was implemented on this very day," he said.

Concluding his speech, the Chief Minister expressed his optimism about the state's future, asserting, "When we are talking about Uttar Pradesh, today Uttar Pradesh has become a state of unlimited potential."

Meanwhile, addressing a public rally in the Milkipur Assembly constituency to garner support for the by-polls, CM Yogi lashed out at Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav for "criticising" Maha Kumbh and said that the former UP CM is "playing the faith of the people of India."

He said, ""Today Samajwadis are more concerned about property... When the whole country and the world were praising Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh, then the former CM of UP (Akhilesh Yadav) was criticising Maha Kumbh every day and playing with the faith of the people of India."

"This is the same Samajwadi Party whose hands are stained with the blood of Kar Sevaks... Samajwadi Party insults Baba Saheb Bhimrao. It opposes Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, opposes Kashi Vishwanath in Kashi." CM Yogi added. (ANI)

