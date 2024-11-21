Lucknow, November 21: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Thursday congratulated the candidates who passed the state police constable recruitment exam. In a post on X in Hindi, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Hearty congratulations to the candidates who passed the written examination of Direct Recruitment-2023 for 60,244 posts of Constable Civil Police in Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board @Uppoliceconducted UP My best wishes to all of you with the belief that you will prepare for the upcoming stages of the examination with full readiness!"

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) declared the results for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable recruitment exam on Thursday. Candidates can check their results at https://t.co/gea9Wtgw4T. Those who have qualified are now eligible for the next stages, including document verification and physical standard tests (DV/PST). The Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 was conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, across 67 centers statewide. The exam was held in two shifts: 10 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm, to fill over 60,000 vacancies.

This re-examination was ordered after a paper leak incident earlier this year, prompting the Uttar Pradesh government to conduct a fresh round of testing. To ensure the safety and integrity of the examination process, extensive security measures were put in place, including the deployment of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), police, civil defence, Government Railway Police (GRP), and Railway Protection Force (RPF). Additionally, to prevent malpractices such as question paper leaks and tampering with answer sheets, the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Ordinance-2024 (Uttar Pradesh Ordinance No. 6 of 2024) was notified on July 1, 2024.

This ordinance stipulates severe penalties, including fines up to one crore rupees and life imprisonment, for using or facilitating unfair means during the exam, an official release said. To ensure smooth and accessible participation for all candidates, the state government provided free bus services through the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation.

