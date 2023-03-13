Gorakhpur, March 13: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday listened to the complaints of about 400 people during the Janata Darshan held outside Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan at Gorakhnath temple and directed the administration and police officers present to ensure time-bound, fair and satisfactory redressal of their complaints.

CM Yogi patiently listened to all the complaints of the visitors one by one while collecting their prayer letters from them at the same time and referring them to the relevant officers for their prompt and satisfactory disposal. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Asks Police Officials To Teach ‘Befitting’ Lesson To Land Mafias in State.

Yogi Adityanath Meets People During Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur:

Assuring the visitors of all help from the government, the CM said, "Don't worry at all, I am with you. Everyone's problem will be looked into and resolved." CM Yogi also directed officials present to ensure the provision of the benefits of the government's welfare schemes to all eligible persons.

On complaints related to crime, the Chief Minister directed the police officers to take strict action against the criminals. To those seeking financial help for the treatment of serious diseases, the Chief Minister said, "Lack of funds will not hinder their treatment and directed the administration to expedite estimation of the cost of their treatment and make it available to the government so that funds could be released for the same immediately." Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Government to Begin Prisoner's Trial Through Video Conferencing.

The Chief Minister also showered his love and blessings on children that had come with their families. CM also enquired about students' studies and gave them chocolates.

Prior to meeting people at Janata Darshan, CM Yogi offered prayers to Guru Gorakhnath and also bowed down at the tomb of his Guru Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanath to show his reverence.

