Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be in Ayodhya on a one-day visit on Sunday, said the Chief Minister's office in a media release.

The Chief Minister will launch the massive cleanliness campaign to be held in Uttar Pradesh from Lata Chowk here. The cleaning campaign will run from 14 to 21 January. The Chief Minister will also review the preparations for the consecration of Shri Ram Temple.

The Chief Minister will reach Shri Ram Katha Helipad in Ayodhya at around 11 am. After that, after darshan and worship at Hanumangarhi and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, He will launch a massive cleaning campaign near Lata Mangeshkar, Ayodhya. After the program, CM Yogi will flag off 50 electric buses and 25 green autos from the Ayodhya bus stand.

The operation of electric buses will be initiated on the Dharma Path and Ram Path. Additionally, 100 electric buses will commence operations from January 15 onward. The convenience of golf carts and e-rickshaws will also be introduced. Ayodhya will be seamlessly connected through transportation facilities, including EVs.

On the Chaudah Kosi and Panchkosi Parikrama routes, new areas have been marked at Udaya Chowk. Parking lots will be developed there, covering 70 acres (10 acres, 35 acres, and 25 acres).

Ram Path and Dharma Path are two of the four main paths in Ayodhya. The other two paths are Bhakti Path and Janmabhoomi Path.

The four paths are based on the concepts of the four Vedas and four eras. The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to run electric buses on Ram Path and Dharma Path to provide facilities for tourists and pilgrims.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be held over a span of seven days starting on January 16. On January 16, the host appointed by the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, will conduct the atonement ceremony. The 'Dashvidh' bath, Vishnu worship, and offering to cows will be held on the banks of the Saryu River.

Following that, on January 17, a procession carrying the idol of Lord Ram in his child-like form (Ram Lalla) will reach Ayodhya. Devotees carrying Saryu water in Mangal Kalash will be reaching the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

On January 18, formal rituals will kick off with the Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin Varan, and Vastu puja.

On January 19, the holy fire will be lit, followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'havan' (holy ritual surrounding the fire).

The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple will be washed with Saryu water on January 20, after which the Vaastu Shanti and 'Annadhivas' rituals will take place.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. (ANI)

