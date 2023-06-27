New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety has approved the operation of the RAPIDX service on the priority section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System corridor, officials of the NCRTC said.

The 17-km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot.

Earlier, the Ministry of Railways had sanctioned RRTS rolling stock (train sets), which has a design speed of 180 kmph and operational speed of 160 kmph, the officials said.

The semi-high-speed regional rail service named 'RAPIDX' by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), is a joint venture company of the Centre with the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

"In the last one year, more than one independent safety assessor have rigorously examined the processes deployed by the NCRTC for implementing the transit infrastructure project. Thus, the system has been thoroughly scrutinised and only after clearances, it has received approvals from the Ministry of Railways and the CMRS (Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety)," NCRTC officials said.

The NCRTC aims to commission the entire 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut stretch for the public by 2025.

