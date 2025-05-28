Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi witnessed cutting-edge demonstrations of indigenous UAS, Counter-UAS and Loitering Munitions at Babina Field Firing Ranges.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), Indian Army asserted on Tuesday that the capabilities will significantly enhance operational efficiency, force protection and precision engagement across varied terrains.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, witnessed cutting-edge demonstrations of indigenous UAS, Counter-UAS and Loitering Munitions on 27 May 2025 at Babina Field Firing Ranges," the post stated.

"These capabilities will significantly enhance operational efficiency, force protection and precision engagement across varied terrains," it added.

Meanwhile, the Indian army has released a booklet to its personnel on Operation Sindoor, showing the operations room from where the military top brass monitored the operation against Pakistan.

The image released by the Indian army displays Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Air Force Chief Marshal AP Singh leading the operation.

Operation Sindoor was India's decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor led to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres, and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced. (ANI)

