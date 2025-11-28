Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Vizag Cyclone Warning Centre Officer Jagannath Kumar has issued an alert as Cyclonic Storm 'Ditwah' is set to intensify rainfall and wind conditions across coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next six days, prompting advisories for fishermen and preparedness measures along the shoreline.

The official has cautioned that northern and southern coastal districts will see varying phases of isolated to widespread rain, accompanied by thunderstorms. He added that fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea due to strengthening squally winds.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Vizag Cyclone Warning Centre Officer said, "Under this system, light to moderate rainfall is likely over coastal districts. The spatial distribution of rainfall is likely to increase over the coastal district over the next six days, especially in north coastal Andhra Pradesh," he said.

He outlined a day-by-day pattern for the northern belt: dry weather on day one; isolated showers on day two; scattered rainfall on day three; and fairly widespread rain on days four through six. On the seventh day, rainfall is expected to reduce to a scattered pattern.

widespread, fairly widespread on the fourth, fifth, and sixth days, and scattered rainfall is likely on the seventh day over the North coastal Andhra Pradesh districts. In the South coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, isolated rain is likely on the first day, scattered rainfall on the second day, and widespread rainfall is very likely on the third, fourth, and fifth days.

For southern Coastal Andhra Pradesh, he said isolated rain will appear on day one, expanding to scattered showers on the second day.

"However, on the first day, the weather will be dry. On the second day, rainfall will be isolated. On the third day, it will be scattered and widespread rainfall is very likely on the third, fourth, and fifth days. Thereafter, it is likely to decrease in intensity and spatial distribution, and it will be fairly widespread on the sixth day and scattered on the seventh day," he added.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema between the second and fifth days of the system's progression.

"Thunderstorms and lightning are likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema from the second day to the fifth day. Squally weather with speeds of 35 to 45 is likely along and off the south coast of Andhra Pradesh on the first day. Thereafter, wind speeds are likely to increase along and off the coast of Andhra Pradesh. Hence, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea areas along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh," Kumar told.

Authorities have advised fishermen to avoid venturing into sea areas along the coastal belt until conditions improve.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that cold wave conditions would prevail in parts of Punjab, according to IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar.

The IMD scientist provided weather updates for various regions of the country, stating that due to a western disturbance over central Pakistan and nearby areas, a cyclone-like situation is developing in southwest Rajasthan. However, the IMD Scientist does not anticipate any significant changes in the weather for northwest India.

"In northwest India, a pattern of western disturbance lies over central Pakistan and adjoining areas, creating a cyclone-like situation in southwest Rajasthan. We are not expecting any significant change in northwest India. The weather has risen by over 2 degrees in the northwest during the last two days. Overall, no rainfall or snowfall is expected over the Himalayan region over the next 7 days, though slight rainfall may occur in Rajasthan over the next 2 days," Kumar told ANI.

For Southern India, IMD scientists said that due to a slight depression over the Bay of Bengal, rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and a red alert has been issued for November 28 and 29. (ANI)

