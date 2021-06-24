Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 24 (ANI): The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on Wednesday won the Airport Council International's (ACI) Director General's Roll of Excellence honour for Airport Service Quality.

The ACI, a global body of airport operators established the Roll of Excellence recognition to those airports which, in the opinion of the passengers, have consistently delivered excellent services in the Airport Service Quality Survey.

"Cochin International Airport has consistently delivered excellence in customer service by winning multiple ASQ awards over five years during the past 10 years and is one of only six airports worldwide that will receive the recognition this year," said ACI World's Director-General, Luis Felipe de Oliveira in a communique announcing the recognition.

"I am confident that you will continue to be a role model for airport service quality excellence and work with us to raise the bar in service standards and best practices within the industry," he added.

CIAL Managing Director S Suhas said that the ACI's service quality programmes have been helping the airport officials to ensure international standards in airport operations management and the Roll of Excellence honour is definitely a gesture from the global organization recognising CIAL's commitment to the passengers.

"We are grateful for this honour and this will give an impetus for our efforts to facilitate one of the best-in-class travel experiences for the passengers. We have won five ASQ awards consecutively in the last five years. The Backing of the Government of Kerala was tremendous. We are thankful to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is also the Chairman of CIAL for his fullest support to provide state-of-the-art amenities to the passengers," Suhas added.

The award will be presented during the ACI customer Experience Global summit slated to be held on 9th September 2021 in Montreal, Canada. (ANI)

