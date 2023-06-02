New Delhi [India] June 2 (ANI): National Investigation Agency's supplementary chargesheet against five accused in October 2022 Coimbatore car bomb blast case reveals that the perpetrators had planned a "series of suicidal terror attacks across Coimbatore city".

The chargesheet further revealed that the larger aim of the conspiracy was to wage war against the Government of India by targeting its various branches, general administration, police, judiciary.

The five men named in the charge sheet -- Umar Faaruq, Firose Khan, Mohamed Thoufeeq, Sheikh Hidayatullah and Sanofar Ali-- had conspired to carry out the series of suicidal terror attacks in Coimbatore city.

The anti-terror agency further reveald that the "attack was intended to wreak revenge on the Kafirs (non-believers), as stated in one of the self-made confessional videos, made a few days before the intended attack",

The case relates to an explosion in front of the ancient Arulmigu Kottai Sangameshwarar Thirukovil Temple at Eswaran Kovil Street in Ukkadam, Coimbatore on October 23 last year. The Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) was driven by one Jamesha Mubeen, who was reportedly inspired by hardcore ISIS ideology to commit this horrendous act of terror.

Six accused were earlier chargesheeted by the NIA on April 20, 2023, in the case under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

The NIA had taken up investigations of the case on October 27 last year and has so far chargesheeted 11 accused with the supplementary chargesheet filed today.

"Investigations so far have revealed that Jamesha Mubeen, along with Mohammed Asarutheen, Umar Faaruq, Sheikh Hidayathullah and Sanofer Ali, had conspired to carry out a series of suicidal terror attacks in Coimbatore city," the agencysaid.

It further said that the investigations have revealed that two accused, Azharudeen and Afsar, had helped Jamesha Mubeen procure, mix and prime the explosives, while Md Talha had provided the car that was used in the crime.

"Three accused, Ferose, Riyaz and Nawas, had helped Jamesha load the various building blocks of the IED, incuding drums and gas cylinders into the car," it added.

NIA has also said that the conspiracy was hatched in the forest area of Sathyamangalam in Erode district of Tamil Nadu, where Umar Faaruq was elected as the Amir (Commander of Army) to lead the execution of the attack. He, in turn, assigned various roles to the other accused persons.

"The conspirators had planned to use the remaining explosives for a series of terror attacks," it added.

Mohammed Thoufeeq was in possession of radical books and a notepad handed over by Jamesha Mubeen containing designs to make IEDs, said the NIA.

"Umar Faaruq and Jamesha Mubeen had also collected funds for the commission of the terror act, while the accused Sanofer Ali had also supported Jamesha Mubeen financially for the same," NIA said, adding "Firose Khan had abetted the terror attack by providing logistic support." (ANI)

