Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 5 (ANI): The Kashmir valley is experiencing a chil and cold wave like effects as temperatures plummeted to minus across the valley.

The chill in the air has affected daily life in Kashmir as residents gear up for a cold winter.

Residents are bundling up in layers of clothing and using traditional heating methods to counter the cold. The streets are quieter as people venture out less frequently, prioritizing warmth and comfort amidst the frigid conditions.

Speaking to ANI, Mohammad Shafi said "It is very cold this morning, with temperatures below freezing, making it difficult to get out of the house. I often find myself sighing in frustration. However, we've been jogging since childhood, so we've grown accustomed to pushing ourselves to go for a run. We don't engage in any harmful habits like smoking or drinking, which is why we make it a point to head to the park every morning. Today, the ground is wet, and the humidity is high, but we continue to run on the streets until we reach the park. Exercising in the early morning is something everyone should do."

Another individual, Anif said "It is very cold this morning, with temperatures below freezing. We just came from Bijbehara, and the vehicles are having a lot of difficulty moving. The dim light makes it even harder for us to travel from home to university in the morning during this season. To cope with the cold, we wear warm clothes since we have no other option. Each morning, we lament the challenges of walking early when there is so much fog. Thankfully, Allah has kept us safe from accidents, despite the poor visibility. When I was on the road earlier, I noticed that vehicles struggled to navigate due to the low visibility, making it hard to see cars in front of us."

As winter envelops Jammu & Kashmir, the fog hangs heavy over the city, cloaking the ancient gardens, the bustling markets, and the streets. (ANI)

