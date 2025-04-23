Gurugram, Apr 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday held a meeting with officials of district public relations and grievance redressal committee in Gurugram and said it is a "collective responsibility of all us" to address and resolve people's grievances in a timely manner.

He said that if officials proactively take note of people's concerns, their resolution can be expedited effectively.

The meeting was also attended by Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Pataudi MLA Bimla Chaudhary, Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar and Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma.

During the meeting, 19 complaints were placed, of which Saini resolved 18.

He instructed that one case be kept pending until the next meeting, directing the concerned officials to present a status report at that time. He stressed that citizens should not encounter any inconvenience and called for special attention to cleanliness in the city, aiming to make Gurugram clean and beautiful.

Before the meeting, the CM observed a two-minute silence in tribute to the victims of the tragic terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The CM, while directing the Municipal Commissioner to recruit additional manpower through HKRNL for the lifting of construction and waste material at Laser Valley Ground in Sector 29, as well as for door-to-door garbage collection, said that making Gurugram a clean, beautiful, and well-organized city is a top priority for the government. He said that there should be no shortage of resources in achieving these developmental goals.

The CM directed officials to take action against the Executive Engineer of the Municipal Corporation for failing to address the issue of sewer overflow and for not taking appropriate measures against the industrial units responsible for the problem in Begumpur Khatola village.

During the meeting, an elderly complainant from village Kadarpur reported that his brother had sold his share of their ancestral land, but his own portion was illegally encroached upon in collusion with the buyer. Despite repeated appeals, no action had been taken by the concerned authorities.

Taking serious note of the complaint, Saini directed police officials to register an FIR against both the buyer and the seller. He also instructed the concerned Tehsildar to expedite revenue-related proceedings.

In response to another complaint from a farmer in the Sohna area, who reported illegal encroachment involving the demolition of a room constructed in his field, the Chief Minister ordered the SDM to ensure the restoration of possession within 10 days and to take strict action against any officials found negligent in the investigation.

Responding to complaints of waterlogging and poor maintenance of rainwater harvesting systems in Gurugram, the Chief Minister directed the concerned department to ensure that all 404 rainwater harvesting units in the district are thoroughly cleaned before the onset of the monsoon. During the meeting, the Chief Minister also set a deadline before the next review meeting for the completion of development works related to Sector 4.

Additionally, addressing a complaint from the Sarpanch of village Mubarakpur regarding the lack of an electricity connection to the village water works for over a year, Deputy Commissioner was instructed to personally investigate the issue and take strict action against the officials found negligent.

