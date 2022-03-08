Bhubaneswar, Mar 8 (PTI) The Odisha government Tuesday asked all colleges and universities to defer all examinations from March 22 to March 24, in view of the ensuing civic elections in 109 towns and cities.

The Higher Education department wrote to all Vice-Chancellors of public universities and Principals of Degree Colleges coming under its purview to defer exams following a directive issued by the State Election Commission.

As some of the colleges both government and aided have been identified as polling booths, the Higher Education department's decision will be helpful to utilise these college buildings as polling booths from March 22 to March 24.

This apart, the students of the universities and degree colleges in urban areas are eligible to vote in the ULB elections on March 24.

Some of the universities in the state had issued schedules for the fifth semester examination for Plus III degree classes on the date of polling for the civic elections.

Three municipal corporations and 106 municipalities and Notified Area Councils (NACs) in the state will go to polls on March 24 and counting of votes to be held on March 26.

Meanwhile, State Election Commissioner AP Padhi held a review of the preparedness in two municipal corporations - Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Commissioners of police and other senior officials attended the meeting and assured the SEC that the model code of conduct would be followed in the letter and spirit.

The Commission has meanwhile withdrawn all COVID-19 restrictions on the campaign which will continue till March 22.

