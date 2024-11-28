New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium is learnt to have recommended to the Centre the name of Delhi High Court Chief Justice Manmohan for his elevation to the top court, sources said.

According to the apex court sources, the five-member collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, recently met and decided to recommend Justice Manmohan's name for SC judgeship.

The other members of the collegium are -- Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant, Hrishikesh Roy and A S Oka.

The apex court currently stands at a strength of 32 judges against the sanctioned 34 judges, including the CJI.

The two vacancies in the apex court arose after retirements of Justice Hima Kohli and former CJI D Y Chandrachud.

On September 29, Justice Manmohan took oath as the 32nd chief justice of the Delhi High Court before which he was appointed as its acting chief justice on November 9, 2023.

Justice Manmohan, 61, is the son of late Jagmohan, a famous bureaucrat-turned politician who also served as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

Justice Manmohan, who was then a senior advocate, was appointed as an additional judge of Delhi High Court on March 13, 2008 and made a permanent judge on December 17, 2009.

He enrolled as an advocate in 1987 after obtaining a law degree from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University.

