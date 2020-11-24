Jammu, Nov 24 (PTI) The commander of 9-corps, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here on Tuesday and discussed with him the overall security situation, an official spokesman said.

Lt Gen Dwivedi, who was flanked by Major Gen Vijay B Nair, GoC of 26 Infantry Division, briefed the Lt Governor about the security situation in the area of their responsibility and further discussed various important issues relating to the overall security environment in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said.

The Lt Governor emphasized the need for constant alertness and synergy among various security agencies to effectively deal with any emergent situation in a coordinated manner.

He lauded the security forces for the role being played by them in ensuring a safe and secure environment for the people.

